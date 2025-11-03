Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Elbow in Loss to Seahawks

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

Commanders’ promising quarterback Jayden Daniels faces uncertain recovery after dislocating his left elbow in a late-season blow amid an injury-plagued campaign

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels Daniels left Washington’s Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a dislocated left elbow. The injury unfolded in the fourth quarter as Daniels scrambled near the goal line. Seattle linebacker Drake Thomas tackled him hard, causing Daniels’ arm to bend gruesomely and leaving the crowd silent. He walked to the locker room wearing a black air cast, and his team gathered around to show support.​

Daniels will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and establish a recovery timeline. He faces an indefinite absence, and the Commanders must now adjust their plans for the rest of the season. Coach Dan Quinn decided not to pull Daniels from the game despite the lopsided score, explaining that the play called for a routine handoff or quick throw, but pressure forced him to improvise.​

This setback marks his third injury of the year. Earlier hamstring and knee issues caused Daniels to miss three games already. Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for Washington in their next matchup against Detroit.​

Tight end Zach Ertz said, “I care about Jayden the person much more than the player.” Guard Sam Cosmi called the injury gut-wrenching. Washington, now 3-6, has struggled with injuries to key contributors all year. Despite his injury woes, Daniels’ leadership remains central to the Commanders’ hopes and future.​

Marcus Mariota is slated to step in as the starting quarterback for next week’s matchup against Detroit. For Washington fans, the loss of Daniels is a gut punch, given his leadership and the hope he brought after last season’s playoff run. As the franchise looks for answers, Daniels’ health and future remain at the forefront for coaches, teammates, and supporters.​

