Midday Buzz: Legal Drama, Investments & More

The Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger covers celebrity news on Pras, Diddy, 50 Cent, and Offset. Get the latest entertainment updates.

Published on November 3, 2025

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

First up, Fugees rapper Pras Michel is facing a massive financial penalty. A federal judge has ordered him to pay nearly $65 million for his involvement in illegal foreign lobbying and other offenses. With a sentencing date set for December, Pras could face up to 10 years in prison, though his legal team is fighting for a reduced sentence.

In other legal news, Diddy has been granted a faster appeals process. A judge approved his request for an expedited schedule, which could see oral arguments begin by April 2026. While the legal proceedings move forward, Diddy is reportedly serving time and handling laundry duty at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

On a more positive note, 50 Cent is making a major move to empower a community. He’s investing an estimated $50 million to revitalize Shreveport, Louisiana. After purchasing 20 properties, his plan includes building a large G-Unit production studio. This initiative aims to create new entertainment jobs and significantly boost the local economy, a move celebrated by city officials.

Finally, rapper Offset is in hot water after being sued for assault by a security guard. The incident allegedly occurred at a Los Angeles dispensary when Offset became upset after being asked for identification. According to the report, others with Offset joined in, and the guard required medical attention for his injuries. We’ll be watching to see how this situation unfolds.

For more entertainment updates and the full scoop on these stories, keep it locked with the VJ in the Midday.

