Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning

Published on November 2, 2025

Waterfront Cityscape with Boats and Reflections,United States,USA
Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

Baltimore police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in the Inner Harbor Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where the body was found in the water. The area, near the popular Harborplace promenade, drew a swift response from emergency crews as investigators worked to recover the man and secure the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, and details surrounding how he ended up in the water remain unclear. An autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Officials say homicide detectives have been assigned to the case as a standard procedure for deaths involving uncertain or suspicious circumstances. However, police have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police.

