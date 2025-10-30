Listen Live
Pop Culture

D.C.’s Own Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson for Halloween

Celebs are having fun showing off their Halloween looks, and D.C. native Taraji P. Henson is no different — honoring R&B legend Janet Jackson with her creative costume tribute.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taraji Henson
Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Call her Ms.Taraji P is ya Nasty!

Taraji P. Henson gave fans a double dose of nostalgia this Halloween, paying homage to Janet Jackson with not one but two iconic looks. We’ve seen celebrities do looks from Janet Jakson before. The most common being her look from the Rhythm Nation video or the movie Poetic Justice. But, Taraji stepped it up a notch.

The D.C.-born actress tapped into Jackson’s unforgettable role in Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls — a moment that’s since become a cultural talking point online.

But, wait there’s more. She then — switched it up with a spot-on recreation of Janet’s “Got ’Til It’s Gone” music video aesthetic.

With the perfect mix of humor, homage, and style, Taraji’s tribute has lit up social media. Fans praised her for capturing Janet’s essence while keeping things playful and creative.

Once again, Taraji turned Halloween into a celebration — honoring a music legend.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Grocery Shopping
News

USDA Warns SNAP Benefits Will End November 1 Amid Ongoing Shutdown

20 Items
News

The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
Lifestyle

Grown Folk Convo: Should The Braxton’s Family Secrets Go Public?

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Entertainment

RHOA Showdown, LeBron Sued & A DMV Album Drop

On The Sideline with Ric Chill On VJ In The Midday
4:08
Sports

On The Sideline: Commanders Conquer The Chargers In Big LA Win

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close