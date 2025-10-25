Big-Time Attorney Joins The Chat: Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges

The legal battle for The Real Housewives of Potomac favorite Eddie Osefo is heating up, as he hires a high-powered trial attorney with ties to the infamous Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal to defend him. Eddie Osefo’s charges include insurance fraud and conspiracy, indicating he is mounting an aggressive defense.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

As previously reported, Eddie Osefo, 41, and his wife, Wendy Osefo, were arrested on October 9 on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making a false statement to a police officer. The charges stem from an alleged burglary the couple reported at their Maryland home in April 2024, claiming various expensive items were stolen while they were on vacation. Prosecutors allege the Osefos made misleading statements and reported items as stolen that they had either returned or still had in their possession. The state’s case reportedly claims that when the couple was arrested, they had at least 15 items that they had previously reported stolen.

According to UsWeekly, Osefo hired powerhouse attorney Joseph Murtha, a veteran trial lawyer who previously represented Linda Tripp in the high-profile case where she was accused of breaking the law by taping conversations with Monica Lewinsky. All charges against Tripp were ultimately dismissed in 2000. Murtha also successfully represented a Baltimore police officer in the Freddie Gray case, resulting in a mistrial and the charges eventually being dropped.

Eddie Osefo Denies Charges And Demands Dismissal

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A few weeks after his arrest, Eddie Osefo is back to work, making a surprising appearance at a pop-up event for his cannabis brand, Happy Eddie’s. The attorney and entrepreneur arrived without his wife, but sources told Us Weekly that he was in “great spirits,” seen laughing and mingling with attendees. He spoke about his brand and the cannabis industry but avoided any mention of the recent arrests. He even posed for photos and gave out swag, with the event helping to “drum up business.”

However, on the legal side of things, Osefo is already in defense mode. The reported legal strategy employed by Osefo’s new high-powered attorney is aggressive. Murtha filed court documents demanding that all charges be dismissed due to issues with the charging document. He also requested, similar to Wendy, that all evidence collected be suppressed, arguing that it was obtained through an “unlawful search and seizure.” Furthermore, Eddie is asking for his trial to be separated from his wife’s, arguing that if he is not granted a separate trial, it would “be clearly prejudicial to” his right to due process, and a flagrant violation of his constitutional and other legal rights.” Eddie also demanded that prosecutors immediately turn over the names of all potential witnesses they plan to call to testify against him.

Despite the severity of Osefo’s charges, they have publicly maintained their innocence. A rep for the couple stated, “Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court.”

The post Big-Time Attorney Joins The Chat: Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges appeared first on Bossip.

Big-Time Attorney Joins The Chat: Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges was originally published on bossip.com