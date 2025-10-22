From ‘Insecure’ To Inspired: Yvonne Orji Finds Faith & Funny in Prime Video’s ‘The Chosen Adventures’ [Exclusive]

When faith meets funny, Yvonne Orji always finds a way to make it fly. The Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, and author brings her bold humor and belief into the animated world with The Chosen Adventures, and she’s telling BOSSIP all about.

Prime Video’s new animated series follows nine-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in ancient Capernaum, alongside a talking sheep and a clever companion named Pigeon, voiced by Orji herself.

You may best know Yvonne Orji for her role as Molly in Insecure, but you’ll come to know her in this film for he sacred storytelling with a playful twist. Ahead of the show’s premiere, BOSSIP spoke with the star about life as a cartoon, balancing comedy with purpose, and how faith manages to feel new every single day.

“It brings you back to that sense of wonder.”

When asked what it was like stepping into an animated world, Orji lit up immediately.

“Oh my goodness. Well, this is fun,” she said. “You know, I’ve done a couple animated projects, and they all have their own flair about them. This one is fun because you’re tapping into the whimsical, wondrous nature of a little child and telling biblical stories.”

She paused before connecting it to something deeper.

“You kind of want to keep that sense of wonder and exploration and that love. When you’re a new believer, you’re like, everything is awesome. You just gave me a parking spot! You’re like, okay, alright!” she laughed. “This show brings you back to those early days when you’re like, He’s so amazing, right?”

Cinnamon, sugar, and spice

When asked what drew her to her feathered alter ego, Orji described Pigeon as “fun” with a little bit of everything she already is.

“Well, once he’s fun, I’m like, can I be me? Can I be funny? Can I be witty? Can I have street smarts but also have a heart, but also be no nonsense?” she said with a grin. “Can we have a little bit of cinnamon, sugar, and spice? And they were like, yes, please, please do that. That was fun for me—to tap into all the things that I normally am in my day-to-day life, but amp it up a little for animation.”

Pigeon is the sharp, witty sidekick to Sheep, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser. The two make up a comedic duo that adds levity to Abby and Joshua’s faith-filled adventures.

“This was not a Yvonne Orji Dream”

At the heart of The Chosen Adventures is the idea of seeing the world differently after encountering Jesus.

For Orji, that message hit home.

“My perspective is still shifting,” she said thoughtfully. “When you encounter God, there’s so much. When I lived in Maryland, it was basically faith, family, and maybe some football. Then you move to LA, and you’re like, oh my gosh, there’s so much here. You keep Jesus the center, but you encounter different kinds of people, and you’re still able to be like, hey, I love God, you love God, okay, let’s respect one another.”

Her voice softened as she reflected on her journey.

“My life is because I encountered Him. The way I look at God, the way I look at people, and also the things I get to do—this is a God dream that I’m living. The fact that I’m even part of this series, or that you even know me from Insecure—I have a master’s in public health, I was studying to be a doctor. This was not a Yvonne Orji dream. This was a God-led dream. Talk about an encounter that changes your life.”

Solo in the booth, full of gratitude

Though the voice cast includes talents like Jordin Sparks, Jonathan Roumie, and Elizabeth Tabish, Orji’s recording process was mostly a one-woman show.

“Well, you know, we were solo,” she explained. “When you do voice acting, sometimes you’re with other people, but a lot of times you’re kind of in a booth by yourself. Sometimes you may hear their take so you can match their energy, but a lot of it was just me, the director on Zoom, and the writer in the room giving notes.”

She added with a laugh, “It was true, it was easy out. I like efficiency. So I’m like, alright, give me a note, I got you—as long as I understand.”

Faith, laughter, and legacy

From Insecure to Momma, We Made It to now The Chosen Adventures, Yvonne Orji continues to find purpose in projects that blend humor, heart, and hope.

“Kids are growing up in a world that moves fast and questions everything,” she said. “If we can give them a story that makes them pause and feel seen—that’s the real win.”

With The Chosen Adventures, she’s doing just that—reminding audiences that faith can still be funny, and purpose can still play.

The Chosen Adventures premieres October 17 on Prime Video.

