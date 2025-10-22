10 Fun & Free Halloween Events Happening Around DC

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

From pumpkin patches and costume parades to pet costume contests, museum workshops, and outdoor festivals, these fall events offer a fun mix of seasonal activities for families around DC. Some are hands-on and creative, others are filled with music and energy, but all are family-friendly and either free or low-cost. Each listing includes what to expect, where it’s happening, and tips to help you plan your visit.

October 22, 4:00 pm‑8:00 pm, Alethia Tanner Park, Washington, DC.

Free “pick‑your‑own” pumpkin patch (while supplies last), costume parade for people & pets, live entertainment, food, a movie screening (Hotel Transylvania) and more.

Tip: Arrive early for the best pumpkin choice. Bring a wagon/cart if you’d like to transport a pumpkin home.



October 25, 1:00 pm, Lincoln Park, Washington DC.

Free pet costume contest & fun for families with pets. A great way to include furry family members in the season’s fun.

Tip: Bring your pet’s leash, maybe some water/snacks for them, and get there a little early to find a good spot.



October 25, 12:00 pm, Water Park at National Landing

Free community market/festival in Northern Virginia, this is also a nice option if you’re near Ashburn and want something a little closer to home.

Tip: Because it is outdoors, dress in layers and check the schedule for any featured kids’ activities (crafts, face‑painting, etc).



17th Street High Heel Race (Dupont Circle, DC)

Thursday, October 24 · Festivities begin at 5:00 pm, 17th Street NW between P & S Streets, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC

One of DC’s most iconic and beloved Halloween traditions, the High Heel Race is a celebration of creativity, self-expression, and community. Expect hundreds of costumed drag queens strutting their stuff before racing down 17th Street. there will also be live entertainment and a parade.

Tip: Get there early to grab a good viewing spot! This one’s especially fun for older kids/teens who enjoy big energy and bold costumes

November 1, 11:00 am, The Farm at Kelly Miller, Washington DC

Free fall festival on a farm inside DC — perfect for younger families who want something a bit quieter, outdoorsy and nature‑oriented.

Tip: Arrive early for parking (or check public transportation options) and bring a tote for any goodies or crafts your kids may collect.



Fall Festival on Woodrow Wilson Plaza (Downtown DC)

Wednesday, October 29 · 10am – 2pm, Wilson Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center

A midweek fall celebration with pumpkin decorating, face painting, a hay bale maze, balloon twisting, live DJ music, and more. The National Children’s Museum will also host STEM-focused activities for kids. Plus, enjoy free hot cider and seasonal bites at the final Capital Harvest on the Plaza market of the year.

Tip: Costumes are welcome! Arrive early because some activities are first-come, first-served and supplies may run out. This is a great daytime option for parents with young kids, homeschoolers, or anyone with a flexible schedule.

Falls Church Halloween Carnival (Falls Church, VA)

Friday, October 25 — two sessions: 1:00–3:00 pm or 3:30–5:30 pm, at the Falls Church Community Center & Cherry Hill Park, Falls Church, VA

A long-running favorite for families with little ones! Designed for kids ages 2–11, this outdoor carnival includes games, inflatables, live music, and seasonal snacks in a safe, welcoming park setting.

Tip: Choose your preferred time slot and plan for parking or walking, as it can get busy. This event is ideal for toddlers through early elementary schoolers.

Haunted House Decorating – Just Drop In! at the National Building Museum (Downtown DC)

Saturday, October 25 · 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, at the National Building Museum, Washington, DC

In this special Halloween-themed “Just Drop In!” workshop, kids will build their own haunted houses inspired by real architectural styles like Gothic and Victorian. A perfect mix of spooky and smart, the activity blends hands-on fun with a mini design lesson!

Cost: $15 per child, $10 per adult – includes full access to museum exhibits.

Tip: Pre-register to save your spot, though walk-ins are welcome. A great way to sneak in some learning while having fun—plus, the museum itself is a beautiful (and massive!) indoor space for families.

NSO Family Concert – Halloween Spooktacular! (Kennedy Center, DC)

Sunday, October 27 · 2:00 pm & 4:00 pm, Concert Hall at The Kennedy Center, Foggy Bottom, DC

A symphonically spooky tradition! The National Symphony Orchestra musicians dress in costume and perform a fun, Halloween-themed concert featuring new works and spooky classics. Arrive early for trick-or-treating and a Haunted Hall Musical PLAYspace. Recommended for: Ages 5+ (great for introducing kids to live orchestral music with a playful twist).

Cost: $23.50 per ticket

Tip: These shows often sell out — grab tickets early if you want a good seat. Costumes encouraged!

Wednesdays through Sundays, now through November 1, at Butler’s Orchard, 22222 Davis Mill Rd, Germantown, MD (~50 minutes from DC)

A full fall festival experience across 15 acres — featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, giant slides, and more. Weekends also include a bounce pad and additional attractions. You can even reserve a campfire site or host a birthday party on the farm! There are also fall treats available, including hot cider, doughnuts, and caramel apples.



Cost: $10 on weekdays, $15 on weekends for a 2-hour time slot. Kids under 2 are free. Advance ticket purchase required.



Tip: Go early in the day to avoid crowds. Masks may be required for older children indoors or in tight areas — check current guidelines before visiting.