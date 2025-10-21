Listen Live
Entertainment

News Icon Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital Following Medical Emergency

Gumbel’s health scare comes less than a year after the passing of his older brother, sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who died at age 78.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Veteran broadcaster and TV icon Bryant Gumbel is recovering in a New York hospital after what’s being described as a “medical emergency.”

TRENDING: Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2025

The 77-year-old journalist, best known for his award-winning work on NBC’s Today show, was reportedly rushed from his Manhattan apartment to a nearby hospital Monday (October 20).

According to TMZ, emergency responders assisted Gumbel out of his building on a gurney before transporting him for treatment. While specific details surrounding his condition have not been released, a family member told the outlet that the TV Hall of Famer is “okay” and remains under medical care as of Tuesday afternoon.

TRENDING: Owner of ‘Trump Burger’ Restaurant Now Faces ICE Deportation

Gumbel’s health scare comes less than a year after the passing of his older brother, sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who died at age 78.

Over his storied career, Bryant Gumbel has earned dozens of Emmy Awards and became one of the most respected figures in television journalism, beginning his tenure with NBC in 1975 before hosting Today for more than a decade.

SEE ALSO

News Icon Bryant Gumbel Rushed to Hospital Following Medical Emergency  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

13 Items
Entertainment

PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

Entrepreneurship

Mompreneurs: Joy-Ann Reid On Her Roots, Reinvention, And Rising Even Higher After MSNBC

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

Pop Culture

Brandy Puts Her Health First After Leaving Her Chicago Concert – Fans Understand

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

Entertainment

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close