Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

Brandy and Monica announce a tour, Snoop Dogg drops a new song, Nicki Minaj confirms a new album, and Megan's wig gets roasted

Published on October 17, 2025

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

First up, the Boy Is Mine — and the stage is too! Brandy and Monica are officially back together for The Boy Is Mine Tour, which kicked off in Cincinnati and is rolling across the country with a stop in D.C. on November 30th! And get this — they’re bringing Kelly Rowland and Muni Long along for the ride. The fact that these two queens are sharing a stage again after all these years? That’s what I call growth and grace, honey.

Now let’s talk about Snoop Dogg, who’s in a softer, more reflective era. After some backlash earlier this year, he’s dropping a new kids’ song on his Doggyland YouTube channel called Love Is Love. The song celebrates families of all kinds — showing love to everyone, no matter what.

Megan Thee Stallion’s hairstylist Kellon Deryck had to hop online and clear his name after the internet had a little too much fun talking about Meg’s courtside wig at her man Klay Thompson’s preseason game. Folks were like, “Kellon, where were you?!” and he said, “Not there!” So yes, the magical hands behind those flawless inches are still fully booked and unbothered. Let’s not get ourselves banned from the salon, y’all.

