Former Wizards Guard Malcolm Brogdon Announces Retirement After Nine NBA Seasons

Published on October 15, 2025

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Malcolm Brogdon, the veteran guard who spent last season with the Washington Wizards, announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday after nine professional seasons.

Brogdon, 32, was set to join the New York Knicks for the upcoming campaign. However, he ultimately decided to step away from the game, citing a desire to begin a new chapter with his family and close friends. “Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career,” Brogdon said in a statement. “I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards.”

Drafted 36th overall in 2016 by the Milwaukee Bucks, Brogdon quickly made his mark as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2017. His most notable accolades include winning the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics in 2023. This achievement makes him one of just two NBA players to achieve both honors alongside Mike Miller.

Brogdon’s career spanned stints in Milwaukee, Indiana, Boston, Portland and Washington. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over 29.1 minutes per game. Renowned for his efficiency, Brogdon shot 43% from three over two seasons. Unfortunately, injuries limited his role last year, when he averaged 12.7 points in 24 games with the Wizards.

Former Wizards Guard Malcolm Brogdon Announces Retirement After Nine NBA Seasons

