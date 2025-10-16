Majic 102.3 Will Always Be The DMV’s Home For R&B!

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Big things are happening on the airwaves in the DMV! The station you know and love is turning up the vibe and bringing even more star power as it proudly becomes Majic 102.3, the DMV’s Home for R&B. Filled with smooth grooves, community love, and iconic personalities, Majic 102.3 is turning up the energy for Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with a fresh lineup that hits all the right notes.

Kicking off your mornings with laughter and good vibes, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is here weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Rickey Smiley and his crew bring you the perfect mix of humor, celebrity buzz, cultural insight, and community spirit to get your day started right. The energy, the laughs, and the real talk will have you smiling all morning long.

Then, the incomparable Vic Jagger brightens your day with Middays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bringing her signature warmth, fun personality, and hometown pride, Vic keeps the DMV connected, inspired, and jamming while you work. Her voice feels like home, and her energy is contagious.

To keep the vibes flowing, The D.L. Hughley Show and Love and R&B wrap up the day with wit, style, and the soulful sound that defines Majic 102.3. It’s everything you love about R&B radio, with even more rhythm, laughter, and love.

So turn up your radio, tap the app, and feel the magic all day long on Majic 102.3, the DMV’s Home for R&B.