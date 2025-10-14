LendingTree Founder Doug Lebda Dies in ATV Accident at 55

Source: konlawat wongpitak / Getty

LendingTree CEO and founder Doug Lebda died in an all-terrain vehicle accident over the weekend, the company announced Monday. He was 55.

The Charlotte-based online lending platform said the accident occurred Sunday at a family farm in North Carolina. In a statement, the company said it is grieving the “unexpected loss” of its founder.

“Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers,” LendingTree’s board of directors said in a prepared statement. “His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together.”

LendingTree President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Peyree has been appointed CEO effective immediately, while lead independent director Steve Ozonian will take over as chairman of the board.

Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996 after becoming frustrated with the mortgage process, aiming to simplify how consumers shop for loans. The company launched nationally in 1998, went public in 2000, and later spun off from IAC/InterActiveCorp in 2008.

