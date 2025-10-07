Listen Live
Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Drop PDA-Filled IG Posts

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought

Published on October 7, 2025

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are the hottest new couple on the block–But a recent post from Klay confirmed they’re actually not a “new” couple at all.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The Four-time NBA champion recently sparked split rumors when he refused to talk about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion at Dallas Mavericks media day.

One reporter asked about how their relationship has changed him, which led to the former Golden State Warriors star pivoting to make the answer only about himself.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Thompson began. “But I will say that every summer doesn’t change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there’s really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you’re going to play 100 games a year. And that’s what I do.”

His unwillingness to talk about Meg had fans worried about the state of their relationship, but this week, both stars proved they’re happier than ever with some lovey-dovey posts on Instagram.

The three-time Grammy winner posted a reel on Monday, October 6, showing off some of the quality time she’s spent with the NBA star. Towards the end of the video, Thee Stallion showed off gifts that he bought her, including a flower bouquet and a card that read “I love you – Klay.”

Thompson’s IG post is what really has people talking, though, posting a carousel of photos that includes a snap of him and the rapper cuddled up on the floor. Fans quickly recognized the hairstyle and outfit from a promotional video Meg shot back in June, a month before they went public with their relationship.

The pair’s apparent comfort in the photo likely means that their relationship began much earlier than we thought, suggesting they may have kept things private for a while before going public.

Klay also posted a photo hugging Megan’s dog, 4oe, proving they’re locked in, as well. Once you get the pet on board, it’s a wrap!

