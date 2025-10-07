Listen Live
These 4 Types of People are More Likely to Cheat

Published on October 7, 2025

I came across this list: These 4 types of people are more likely to cheat.  So, it might be a good opportunity to take inventory and see if any of these behaviors are present in your relationship:

  • Someone who is complaining all the time.  If you’re never satisfied with anything, your relationship is probably not immune, and this could make someone more likely to stray.
  • Someone who is a big risk taker!  Some people who cheat, subconsciously prefer the emotional rollercoaster that goes along with infidelity over the emotional stability that goes along with creating a safe connected relationship.
  • Someone who keeps their needs bottled up.  People who fail to tell their partner what they need and want are more likely to stray.  A study about cheating motivators finds many men cheat because they are looking for variety. While women cheat because they want to feel desired. Here’s an idea: maybe if we just told each other what we wanted, we wouldn’t feel so compelled to cheat.
  • Someone who lies even about small things.  People who lie and get away with it often up the ante.

So, take inventory of yourself – start with the man/woman in the mirror. 

Are you complaining all the time… taking unnecessary risks… keeping your needs bottled up… or telling what perhaps started as little white lies? If so, it may be time for you to make some different choices… in the name of affair proofing your relationship.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is also a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.

