Federal Job Cuts Could Hit Maryland Hard As Shutdown Drags On

The Trump administration’s latest threat could make the situation much worse: firing thousands more federal workers while agencies remain closed.

Published on October 4, 2025

The government shutdown is already putting thousands of lives on pause, but the Trump administration’s latest threat could make the situation much worse: firing thousands more federal workers while agencies remain closed.

That news feels especially heavy here in Maryland, where so much of our economy depends on federal jobs. Over 15,000 federal employees have already been terminated this year, according to the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University. That means thousands of highly trained, skilled workers are suddenly competing for the same shrinking pool of jobs, and the longer the shutdown continues, the steeper the uphill climb becomes.

Take Briana Yancy as an example. She was a marine habitat resource specialist with NOAA until February, when she was let go. Since then, she’s applied for 155 positions. Out of all those applications, she’s gotten just 11 interviews. “It’s definitely challenging,” Yancy told Channel 11. “The market is just flooded right now with really talented people.”

That’s the reality many former federal workers are facing, not just unemployment, but underemployment. Yancy, who holds a master’s degree in biology, is now working at a hotel just to make ends meet. She isn’t alone in feeling the frustration of being overqualified, underpaid, and unsure how long this detour might last.

Economists say things could worsen if the administration follows through on cutting more jobs during the shutdown. That would not only spike unemployment, but could also push skilled professionals to leave Maryland altogether, draining talent from a state that relies so much on its federal workforce.

It’s a sobering reminder that shutdowns aren’t just political standoffs in Washington. They ripple directly into homes, families, and paychecks, and right now, those ripples are hitting Maryland hard. Wishing our fellow Marylanders all the best through this tough time.

