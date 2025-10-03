Listen Live
News

Robert Griffin III, Wife and Kids Involved in Car Crash in Fort Worth

Robert Griffin III, Wife and Kids Involved in Car Crash in Texas

Robert Griffin III and his family were involved in a highway crash in Fort Worth while traveling.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Browns Fan Fest
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, his wife, and his kids were involved in a car crash on Friday while in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s reported that he and his family were in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on a local highway when the accident occurred. “Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas,” Robert Griffin says. He continues saying, “Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe.”

Earlier that same Friday, Robert’s wife took to Instagram, posting a picture of Robert in the sprinter and expressing her and the kids’ excitement that they’re able to travel with him. In her post, she wrote, “Love when Robert has games close by so we can travel with him.”

Though Robert and his family are okay, Multiple supporters on X shared their condolences with Robert and his family, grateful that everyone is okay. His alma mater, Baylor, commented saying “Sending prayers, and glad everyone is ok!”
 
Robet was in Fort Worth preparing to work this weekend’s football game, TCU vs Colorado, for Fox. As of now, it’s unclear if this accident will impact Robert’s commentary duties for Saturday’s game.

SEE ALSO

Robert Griffin III, Wife and Kids Involved in Car Crash in Texas  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

32 Items
Style & Fashion

32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Politics

Eric Adams Gives Up, Drops New York Mayor Re-Election Bid

10 Items
Entertainment

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

25 Items
National

Building Athletes & Legacy: 25 HBCU Sports Programs Leveling Up Right Now

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close