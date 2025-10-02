Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Midday Buzz: Diddy’s Trial, Cardi’s Beef, and Snoop’s Olympic Return

The entertainment world is delivering major drama, historic wins, and some feel-good news. From looming court sentences to rap beefs that have crossed the line, here is the latest Midday Buzz.

The legal troubles for Diddy continue to mount. Just days before his sentencing on October 3rd, a federal judge denied his request for a new trial. The judge cited “overwhelming evidence” of guilt, including testimony from Cassie and another woman, along with supporting texts and emails. With prosecutors seeking up to 20 years, the outcome of the Diddy trial remains a top story to watch.

Meanwhile, the feud between two of hip-hop’s biggest names has reached a new low. The ongoing Cardi B Nicki Minaj beef took a turn when the rappers allegedly brought each other’s children into their social media war of words, a move that many fans and commentators have called out for going too far.

Despite the drama, Cardi B is celebrating a major professional milestone. Her new album, Am I the Drama?, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. This achievement marks significant Cardi B album success, making her the first female rapper in history to have her first two albums debut at the top spot.

On a lighter note, the Doggfather is heading back to the games. NBC confirmed that Snoop Dogg will be returning as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Fans are looking forward to more viral moments from the Snoop Dogg Olympics coverage, similar to his popular pairing with Kevin Hart in the past.



