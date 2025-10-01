HBIC Truth: Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Explains Why She Resonates More As Non-Binary

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

The HBIC herself, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, is reminding us why she remains a cultural icon. In a candid new interview with Pink News (Sept. 30), the reality TV legend revealed that she resonates more with being non-binary, explaining how her gender expression shifts between masculine and feminine energy and why she refuses to suppress either side.

“I Feel Like We Are So Dual”

Pollard, who first snatched our wigs on Flavor of Love and cemented her reign on I Love New York, explained her perspective on gender identity with the same unfiltered honesty that made her a household name.

“I really do resonate with non-binary because I feel like we are so dual without even recognizing it,” she said in the interview with PinkNews. “Because it takes two sexes for us to get here, so some days I may feel a lot more masculine and sometimes I’m super feminine, and that’s OK.”

At 43, Pollard admitted she often feels “more masculine than feminine,” a truth she’s grown comfortable embracing.

The House of Villains star also reflected on her queer identity, sharing that her first kiss with a girl happened way back in junior high, and it just felt right.

“It felt good, it felt right. It had to happen at some point,” she admits.

This isn’t the first time Pollard has spoken about her gender identity. Back in February, she told The Jason Lee Show that she’s always had what she calls “male tendencies.”

“I talk like a man, I think like a man, I have a lot of male tendencies. That started coming out probably in middle school,” she said. “And why is that something that I have to suppress if I know it’s there? But can I throw on a heel and a wig and feel amazing? Yes. But there’s still another side to me.”

Always The Blueprint

What makes Pollard’s revelation even more powerful is that she’s doing what she’s always done. She’s living boldly, unapologetically, and on her own terms. Whether she’s serving glam in heels or leaning into her masculine energy, New York continues to push conversations around identity and queerness forward while staying authentically herself.

As she put it best: “I’ve never been afraid to do anything I wanted to do. I’ve seen it all, I’ve been it all, and I’m good at it all. Real good at it all.”

Now that’s HBIC energy. Go off, Miss Pollard!

The post HBIC Truth: Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Explains Why She Resonates More As Non-Binary appeared first on Bossip.

