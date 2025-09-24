Midday Buzz: Kimmel’s Return, Mariah’s New Man, & Cardi’s MTA Takeover

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

The entertainment world is buzzing with talk show returns, new music, and major announcements. Here’s a look at the latest stories making waves.

Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air. Following a brief suspension from ABC, the comedian returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and addressed the recent controversy in his opening monologue. The Jimmy Kimmel return was marked by a clear message: he never intended to make light of sensitive topics and expressed his respect for all involved, emphasizing the importance of comedy and free expression.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey is getting ready to drop her new album, Here for It All, on September 26. In an interview with Gayle King, she praised Anderson.Paak for his contributions to the project and playfully addressed dating rumors, saying they’re in a “hand-holding club.” However, when asked about her ex, Nick Cannon, Mariah chose to keep it brief, indicating her focus is on co-parenting. The upcoming Mariah Carey new album is already generating significant buzz.