Midday Buzz: Kimmel’s Return, Mariah’s New Man, & Cardi’s MTA Takeover
The entertainment world is buzzing with talk show returns, new music, and major announcements. Here’s a look at the latest stories making waves.
Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air. Following a brief suspension from ABC, the comedian returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and addressed the recent controversy in his opening monologue. The Jimmy Kimmel return was marked by a clear message: he never intended to make light of sensitive topics and expressed his respect for all involved, emphasizing the importance of comedy and free expression.
Meanwhile, Mariah Carey is getting ready to drop her new album, Here for It All, on September 26. In an interview with Gayle King, she praised Anderson.Paak for his contributions to the project and playfully addressed dating rumors, saying they’re in a “hand-holding club.” However, when asked about her ex, Nick Cannon, Mariah chose to keep it brief, indicating her focus is on co-parenting. The upcoming Mariah Carey new album is already generating significant buzz.
In other news, Cardi B is taking over New York City in a whole new way. The rapper is now the official voice of the MTA, making safety announcements for subway riders. This Cardi B MTA voice partnership is another major move as she continues to promote her latest album.
Finally, New Orleans is getting ready for a huge celebration. The 10th anniversary of the Lil Wayne WeezyAna Fest is set for November 1 at the Smoothie King Center. After last year’s epic Hot Boys reunion, fans are excited to see what surprises Wayne has in store for the city that raised him.
