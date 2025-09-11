FBI Seeks Help Identifying Person In Kirk Case
OREM, UT — The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University.
The man pictured is thin, wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt with an American flag, sunglasses, and a hat.
Investigators say they’ve recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and collected prints at the scene.
Two individuals were briefly detained and later released. The single shot was fired around 12:20 p.m., about 20 minutes into Kirk’s speech.
FBI Seeks Help Identifying Person In Kirk Case was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music
-
Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation
-
How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans
-
D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents