Trump Says Charlie Kirk Is Dead After Being Shot at Utah Event

Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a Utah Valley University event. A suspect is in custody; investigation ongoing.

Published on September 10, 2025

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

OREM, Utah — Update: President Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died after being shot on Wednesday during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!

The incident occurred at 12:10 p.m. in the campus quad near the food court, according to reports. Kirk, the co-founder of the conservative youth organization, was allegedly discussing gang violence when a single shot was fired.

Utah Valley University officials confirmed the event in an alert to students and announced the campus would be closed for the remainder of the day. Five area schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

The event was part of Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour.”

Utah political leaders responded quickly to the news. Gov. Spencer Cox stated he was being briefed by law enforcement and that “those responsible will be held fully accountable.” He added, “Violence has no place in our public life.”

Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event  was originally published on wibc.com

Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event  was originally published on wibc.com

