Listen Live
Entertainment

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) just hit different this year, and it’s all thanks to their first-ever broadcast on CBS. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2025 VMAs pulled in a massive 5.5 million viewers, marking a 42% jump from last year’s numbers. That’s the biggest audience the show has seen in six years!

Why the Glow-Up?

Here’s the tea: CBS has way more reach than MTV. We’re talking about access to 125 million homes across the U.S., compared to MTV’s smaller audience. Add in streaming on Paramount+ and the usual MTV airing, and you’ve got a recipe for a ratings win. This year’s VMAs even became CBS’s most-watched entertainment special since the Grammys.

Noche de premios y sorpresas en los MTV Video Music Awards

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

A Night Full of Wins

The show was hosted by the legendary LL Cool J, who brought all the vibes. Ariana Grande snagged Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead,” while Lady Gaga cleaned up with four awards, including Artist of the Year. Sabrina Carpenter also had her moment, taking home Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet.

But the night wasn’t just about the awards. The VMAs also honored some of the biggest names in music and culture. Mariah Carey was the latest recipient of the coveted Video Vanguard Award, honoring her decades-long career. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes was honored with the inaugural Rock The Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

Holding Their Own

The VMAs faced stiff competition from Sunday Night Football on NBC, which featured a nail-biting game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the NFL’s massive draw, the VMAs held their ground, proving that music and culture can still command attention even on a football-dominated night.

SEE ALSO

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Sports

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic.

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close