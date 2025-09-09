Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades
Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades
Apple Event 2025
Apple just finished its “awe-dropping” event, unveiling the iPhone 17 family—four distinct models that raise the bar in performance, display, and design. Each model offers a step up from the last. You can view the entire Apple unveiling video below.
Here’s what’s new:
iPhone 17 (Base Model)
The iPhone 17 introduces a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (1–120 Hz) and up to 3,000 nits brightness, ensuring crisp visuals and smooth scrolling. It runs on the new A19 chip built on 3 nm tech for noticeably faster, more efficient performance.
The rear camera system steps up with 48 MP Fusion Main and Ultra Wide lenses, plus a 2× optical telephoto, and features the Portrait-friendly Bright Photographic Style.
Notably, Apple debuted the first square 18 MP Center Stage front camera on an iPhone with 4K HDR stabilization and Dual Capture for front-and-rear recording. Storage starts at 256 GB.
iPhone 17 Air
Next is the ultra-slender iPhone Air—the thinnest iPhone yet at 5.6 mm—and crafted with a titanium frame.
It employs the A19 Pro chip, paired with a C1x modem, N1 wireless chip, and supports eSIM only. The 6.5-inch ProMotion display hits 3,000 nits and taps into iOS 26’s adaptive power mode for all-day battery life.
Cameras include dual 48 MP Fusion rear lenses, a 12 MP telephoto, and the 18 MP Center Stage selfie cam. It also packs Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and ships in new colors starting at $999 for 256 GB.
iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max
Finally, Apple pushed Pro performance further.
Both models run on A19 Pro and use an internal vapor-chamber cooling system within an aluminum unibody for enhanced thermal efficiency. They offer triple 48 MP Fusion cameras—including a new 8× zoom Telephoto sensor—and the same 18 MP Center Stage front cam.
Video creators gain Pro-level tools: ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, Dolby Vision HDR, and Genlock support. Battery life sees a massive bump. The Pro line also embraces recycled materials and expanded storage options, up to 2 TB on the Pro Max.
Apple Agrees To $95M Settlement Over Eavesdropping Siri
Apple Vision Pro: Watch How It Is Being Used In The Real World
Apple Offers Hackers $1 million to Successfully Hack New AI System
Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer
-
How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’
-
Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans