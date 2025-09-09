Listen Live
Keke Palmer Takes Over Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

She Is The Moment: Keke Palmer Takes Over Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3

Published on September 9, 2025

Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

When Keke Palmer hopped on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream, it turned into a viral moment we’re still replaying. From motivation to an impromptu acting workshop, Keke reminded us why she’s the unfiltered queen on and offline.

The instant she appeared, chat went wild: “Keke on the stream? Clip that!” That energy never let up, as she kicked things off with a quick rhythm freestyle that left Kai and the crew hyped.

She then took a beat to drop a mini motivational speech. Fans quoted her instantly, writing things like, “Watching Keke on the Kai Cenat stream and she is so talented! She’s literally acting and directing like she’s getting paid for a whole set!” 

It was that blend of grounded wisdom and star-level confidence only Keke can deliver.

The vibe shifted next when Keke went full creative and directing mode, having Kai and friends improv their acting scenes on the spot. She casually guided them with full comedic director energy. Yes, she is the multi-hyphenate who does it all.

Then came the viral-grade moment: she twerked for the live stream. The clip went viral on Instagram, with Hollywood Unlocked catching the moment and fans captioning it, “#KekePalmer pulled up… and gave us a lil twerk!”

All in all, she was indeed the moment. She danced, she directed, she encouraged, and in doing all that, reminded us why she’s one of the most magnetic personalities online.

Keke naturally flexed her vibrant personality and gifts, turning viral uproar into living, breathing pop culture.

Check out the full live stream below:

was originally published on globalgrind.com

