Chosen Journey: Aaron Sledge & BJ The Chicago Kid on Brotherhood and Music

Grammy-nominated artist BJ The Chicago Kid and his brother, fellow Grammy-nominated musician Aaron Sledge, recently sat down on the Chosen Journey Show to discuss their powerful new single, “Masterpiece,” the unbreakable bond of brotherhood, and their upcoming album, Legacy. The Sledge brothers offered a candid look into their journey, from their church roots in Chicago to navigating the modern music industry while staying spiritually grounded.

The Making of a “Masterpiece”

The conversation kicked off with a deep dive into their latest single, “Masterpiece.” For Aaron Sledge, the song is an affirmation of self-worth, a message that you are perfectly made, flaws and all. “Masterpiece is one of those records which is really a confirmation, an affirmation even, to say that regardless the way you are, where you’ve been, you’re still that way,” Aaron explained. “You still the one… because God made you that way. With flaws and all… it still don’t change the fact of what God made me. And that’s a masterpiece.”

BJ The Chicago Kid, who is featured on the track, felt the song’s foundation was so strong that his role was to simply add his own perspective. “The foundation was set, the patterns were set,” BJ shared. “I just pretty much had to express my feelings, my perspective within the lines of what was open for me.”

The discussion also touched on the pain that often accompanies the creative process. For artists, this can manifest as writer’s block or creative lulls. BJ spoke on the necessity of failure for growth. “You gotta lose to win, period,” he stated. “You don’t really know what a win feel like without the losses before… I don’t think there’s no champion without being a loser first.” He emphasized that these losses provide the lessons needed to truly appreciate and secure victories.

Brotherhood and Chicago Roots

The chemistry between the Sledge brothers is palpable, both in their music and their conversation. When asked about the meaning of brotherhood, Aaron described it as “everything.” He explained, “Somebody you can rely on, somebody you could depend on… He got my back, and I got his. So I feel like that’s translated into music.” This deep connection, he believes, is why their melodies and lyrics mesh so seamlessly.

Growing up together in a large, tight-knit family on the South Side of Chicago was foundational. They described a competitive but supportive environment that shaped them. “Being the youngest, man, it just made it so cool for me to have so many other options than the wrong way,” BJ reflected, crediting his older brothers as incredible examples.

Chicago itself served as a major influence. The city’s rich musical heritage, from Donny Hathaway to the blues clubs scattered throughout neighborhoods, created a vibrant backdrop. “It’s that vibe in the city that where it’s like if you have an interest, it’s hard to not be overwhelmed with what Chicago is musically,” BJ said. “From music to the food, to the fashion… Chicago has always been a cool melting pot.”

The Church: The First Apollo

A significant part of their musical education came from the church. They credit their church upbringing with providing a high-level training ground that demanded authenticity and skill. “It provides you a good solid foundation, not just spiritually, but musically,” BJ explained. “When you in church, ain’t no auto tune… It’s just flat-footed sing.”

Aaron likened the experience to the legendary Apollo Theater. “The church, in respect, is the first Apollo,” he joked. “Now, if you ain’t right, they gonna let you know.” They described a culture of healthy competition, where visiting choirs would try to out-sing the home choir, and musicians constantly pushed each other to be better. This environment, they said, prepares you for the realities of the music business, where your work is placed on the same platforms as legends like Beyoncé and Miles Davis.

Navigating Faith, Fame, and the Future

Staying grounded amidst mainstream success is a challenge, but the brothers pointed to a simple truth: “Life be life-ing,” BJ said. “It’ll sit you down.” Family, fatherhood, and loss are universal experiences that keep them centered. He also stressed the importance of remembering the “business” side of the music business to maintain longevity.

Their music often bridges the gap between the secular and the spiritual. Aaron’s lyric from “Masterpiece” — “Devil on my head like a hangover” — speaks to this reality. “When he on, he know all your shortcomings. He know how to get to you, man. And sometime it’s hard to shake him,” Aaron shared, explaining the line is about understanding that spiritual battle and knowing how to find your way out of it.

Looking at the current state of R&B and hip-hop, both artists see a positive evolution. They appreciate the diversity of voices and the focus on authenticity. They also champion collaborations between mainstream and gospel artists, like the one between GloRilla and Kirk Franklin. “I think that’s necessary,” Aaron said, “because guess what? It’s a lot of GloRilla fans that would have never known about nothing if Kirk didn’t tap in.”

BJ added a powerful reminder about judgment. “Who do we think we are, bro?” he asked, referencing the criticism the collaboration received. “I think because she won the award, that’s God’s way of saying, ‘mind your business.’ I approve that.”

Legacy: What’s Next for the Sledge Brothers

Fans have much to look forward to. Aaron Sledge’s new album, Legacy, is set for release in late October or early November, with “Masterpiece” as the lead single. He describes the project as an exploration of who he is, where he comes from, and what makes his sound unique. “You’re gonna hear the love, the pain, the ups, the downs, the solutions to all that as well, musically,” he promised, noting its blend of R&B and hip-hop with unconventional lyrical content.

The future is bright, with a tour planned for 2025. The Sledge brothers are ready to take their journey to the next level, and they want their fans along for the ride.

To keep up with their latest releases and tour dates, be sure to follow them on social media. You can find Aaron Sledge at @AaronSledgeMusicOfficial and BJ The Chicago Kid at @BJTheChicagoKid on all platforms. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an incredible new chapter for these two talented artists.

