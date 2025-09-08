Listen Live
Entertainment

Moments We Loved From The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

Creative Arts Emmys 2025: Beyoncé, Kendrick, Obama & ‘SNL’ Shine

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards spotlighted power players inching closer to iconic status. From Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar moments away from an EGOT to Barack Obama’s third Emmy win, the awards were a moment to remember. Check out some of the highlights inside.

Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Take Big Steps Toward EGOT

Beyoncé secured her very first Emmy, winning Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming for her Beyoncé Bowl halftime show on Netflix. Her entry in the EGOT race at last. Kendrick Lamar kept his winning streak alive, taking home Outstanding Music Direction for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, putting him just one step away from EGOT status. If you can count his Pulitzer, then he is possibly on the path toward PEGOT.

Barack Obama Wins His Third Consecutive Emmy

Former President Barack Obama picked up his third Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for Netflix’s environmental docuseries Our Oceans. He wasn’t in attendance, but comedian Jordan Klepper accepted on his behalf. This win follows two previous Emmy victories for his narration work on other Netflix documentaries.

SNL’s Golden Anniversary is Taking No Prisoners

Celebrating its 50th season, SNL50: The Anniversary Special dominated the night, sweeping seven Creative Arts Emmys. Honors included directing, writing, makeup, hairstyling, lighting, picture editing, and production design. Looks like late night still runs the show.

Other Notable Winners

  • Jimmy Kimmel was crowned Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, extending his haul to three Emmys.
  • Julie Andrews earned her third Emmy—and first since 2005—for voice-over work on Bridgerton at age 89.
  • In technical categories, Apple TV+ comedies like The Studio and Severance and limited series crowd favorites The Penguin claimed multiple craft awards, powering a strong creative showing for narrative series.

As the creative warriors of television take center stage, these awards celebrated both the well-deserved spotlight on industry legends and the unsung artistry behind the scenes.

SEE ALSO

Creative Arts Emmys 2025: Beyoncé, Kendrick, Obama & ‘SNL’ Shine  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Entertainment

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Sports

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic.

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close