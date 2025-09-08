Listen Live
Sports

Commanders Dominate Giants in Season Opener

Washington Commanders defeat New York Giants 21-6 in Week 1, showcasing strong defense, standout debuts, and red-zone dominance.

Published on September 8, 2025

New York Giants v Washington Commanders
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

LANDOVER, MD. — The Washington Commanders kicked off their 2025 season with a commanding 21-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, fueled by a revamped roster and a stifling defense.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels led the offense with 233 passing yards, a touchdown, and 301 total yards. Deebo Samuel Sr., acquired in an offseason trade, shined in his debut with 96 total yards and a 19-yard touchdown run. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt added 82 rushing yards, including a six-yard touchdown.

Washington’s defense, retooled after last season’s NFC Championship loss, held the Giants to 231 total yards and just 74 rushing yards. Free-agent addition Javon Kinlaw set the tone with a tackle for loss on the game’s first play, while the secondary, featuring newcomers Trey Amos and Marshon Lattimore, limited New York’s passing attack.

The Commanders’ red-zone defense was pivotal, stopping the Giants twice inside the 5-yard line. “Seeing some plays down inside the 10-yard line, in the red zone, the guys have worked hard at that,” head coach Dan Quinn said.

Despite the win, Washington struggled with penalties and dropped passes, racking up 12 flags for 89 yards. “We were sloppy, but it’s always better to come out with a win than a loss,” Daniels said.

The Commanders (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, while the Giants (0-1) travel to Dallas next Sunday.

