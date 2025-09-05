Trump’s DOJ Seek To Restrict Trans People’s Gun Rights After Minneapolis Church Shooting, Sources Say

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

President Donald Trump and his administration have already observably proven their dedication to turning bigotry into policy. They’ve done it with anti-DEI propaganda, anti-critical race theory propaganda, anti-immigrant propaganda, and, of course, anti-LBGTQ propaganda. So, it should surprise absolutely no one that, according to White House sources, the DOJ is considering a restriction on the rights of trans people to purchase and own firearms — all because the latest high-profile mass shooting was committed by someone who reportedly identified as a trans woman.

From ABC News:

Senior Justice Department officials have held internal deliberations in recent days over potentially issuing a rule that could restrict transgender individuals from being able to own firearms, two officials familiar with the discussions confirmed Thursday to ABC News. The policy discussions, which are believed to be in their early stages and driven in part by chatter in right-wing media, follow last week’s Minneapolis Catholic church shooting that the FBI has said was carried out by a transgender woman. Such a proposal could face significant pushback not only from civil rights groups but from gun rights organizations, which have historically been resistant to the issuance of any regulations restricting people’s access to firearms.

Before we continue, let’s just get the big, fat elephant in the room out of the way:

Trans women don’t commit mass shootings; cisgender white men do.

At this point, it should be common knowledge that white men have been responsible for the overwhelming majority of mass shootings in the U.S. Yet, every time a mass shooting makes national headlines, and it’s even suggested that we could stand to tighten up and/or more strictly enforce our gun control laws, MAGA-fied gun nuts start foaming at the mouth about how the Second Amendment is sacred and unimpeachable, how Democrats and liberals are politicizing tragedies, how “guns don’t kill people,” and how the “tyrannical government” can “pry my gun from my cold, dead hands.” Republicans have blamed mass shootings on everything from rap music and video games to a “lack of God” and mental illness to marijuana use, but they have always categorically refused to even entertain the possibility that the core problem might lie with the one common denominator in every single mass shooting: guns.

It’s interesting how quickly right-wing ideology can be turned on its head once it becomes contradictory — like when one has to choose between their love for guns and their hatred for queer people.

So, how would this administration even justify a policy that barred or restricted trans people from having guns without coming right out and saying, “We hate trans people, and their constitutional rights don’t trump our right to hate and systemically discriminate”?

Well, one Justice official told CNN that it’s possible Trump could seek to formally declare that people who identify as transgender are mentally ill, which would only be the latest instance of Trump and his MAGA minions going full Dunning Kruger while pretending science and expertise simply don’t matter when TrustMeBro.com is right there.

More from ABC:

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) and other major medical associations do not consider being transgender a mental illness and recognize transgender and gender diverse identities as normal variations in human expression. The APA distinguishes gender dysphoria — which is defined as “clinically significant distress or impairment” that transgender individuals may experience when they feel a difference between their assigned sex at birth and their gender identity — as a separate diagnosis, and supports gender-affirming care while opposing practices that try to change a person’s gender identity. DOJ officials have debated whether having a diagnoses of gender dysphoria could disqualify someone under a federal law that restricts people who are “adjudicated as mental defective” from owning guns, sources said.

Again, there was a time when an authoritarian federal government that brazenly pushed an ideological agenda, infringed on state sovereignty, bullied private institutions, seized control of education, weaponized the military against citizens, routinely disobeyed the Constitution, and restricted literally anyone’s gun access was purported to be a Republican conservative’s worst nightmare.

It’s funny what a difference a single loud, boorish, ignorant and bigoted president can make in getting white conservative Americans to completely abandon the values they pretended to have for so long, ain’t it?

