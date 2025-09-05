Former ‘King’s Court’ Contestant Tari Elegele Talks Her Journey, Honesty & THAT Stirring Story [Exclusive]

As King’s Court continues showcasing three majestic monarchs looking for their Queens, a former contestant is dishing on the stirring story she shared.

When Tari Elegele walked into the Bravo show for the first time, the Nigerian-American model and actress wasn’t thinking about the cameras. She was thinking about survival—literally. While donning a dominatrix costume and sky-high heels, the stunner stumbled in a wrestling ring while trying to impress Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer, and Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard.

And although it was egregiously embarrassing, she took it all in (stumbling) stride.

“I almost died right there on my first day,” she told BOSSIP with a laugh. “They told us, ‘Hey, this is a wrestling ring, it’s not solid ground, walk the other way around.’ But when I saw Tyson Beckford, Titus, and Carlos Boozer, all the directions went out of my head. I found myself in the middle of the ring, about to fall. My ancestors really held me up. They said, ‘Not today.’”

It was a fitting entrance for Elegele, who has built her life on finding balance where others might falter. Known for national campaigns with brands like Fenty Beauty, Amazon, and Apple, and appearances in music videos for Bruno Mars, Coldplay, and T.I., she has spent years in the spotlight. But on King’s Court, she allowed viewers to see something different: her raw honesty and her healing journey.

The opportunity, she said, arrived at just the right time.

“The process of being cast on the show came at a time I was at my lowest,” she told BOSSIP. “I was looking for love, and I saw this casting call that said, ‘Are you ready for your partner? Are you feeling like love has escaped you?’ It was like God was asking me personally. I was super open and super vulnerable. That’s how I ended up on King’s Court.”

Before the show, dating hadn’t been much of a priority for the mom.

“My dating life was pretty much nonexistent,” she admitted. “I found myself in situationships. I wasn’t building something long-term. I was more in a space of, I’m only here for fun. But since the show, that’s shifted. I realized there are men who can bring out a different version of yourself.”

And when she first stepped into the house, her eyes naturally went to Tyson.

“Of course, he caught my eye first. He’s a looker,” she told BOSSIP. “But as I got to know the men, my interests shifted. Physical is not everything. As I’ve gotten older and wiser, I realized those things are not as important. I felt that Titus and Carlos were more my type—grounded, real, open to conversation.” Speaking of Tyson, Tari weighed in on his infamous list where he had ladies pencil themselves into his schedule, a move that Thaddeus and Carlos (jokingly) copied to get the group’s reaction. That led to a quick back and forth between her and Arielle, another woman vying for Thaddues’ affection.

According to Elegele, however, she was just being honest with Arielle and wondering if the athlete could handle being with someone as high-profile as Thaddeus Bullard.

“Does this make you nervous that this man has an opportunity to now be with other women?” said Elegele recounting the moment to BOSSIP. “Because if this is making you nervous right now, you may not be the woman for him. He’s this high-profile man, so if this is making you nervous, then maybe you’re not the the queen that you think that you are. So my personality is honest. And I think that a lot of times people think I give them hell, but really I’m just giving them the truth.” Source: Courtesy of McDowell’s Branding Group

Her candor cut through the glossy surface of the dating show, but as Elegele quickly learned, the competition wasn’t only about the men — sharing a house with other women came with challenges of its own.

“These were my roommates, and I didn’t want roommates after college,” she told BOSSIP “Some women thought my personality was an attitude. But once they got to know me, they realized, this is who I am. I don’t give shade, I give truth. That can feel that’s shade, but it’s not. I’m okay if everyone doesn’t like me, but to label honesty as an attitude—that’s their limitation, not mine.”

Her truth came through in quieter, more emotional moments as well. In one episode, a conversation with Bullard about his vasectomy triggered her to reveal a deeply personal story. After the wrestler doubled down on not wanting any more children after having three, Tari wondered why he would “stop life.” That led Bullard to reveal that he was the product of his mother’s childhood rape, and Tari shared that one of her siblings had a similar story.

“In that moment, I couldn’t stop it from coming out,” she said. “He shared about his mother, and it connected me to my own mother, who has passed. I had never said that out loud before. It was a healing moment, and I was grateful to experience it with a powerful Black man. Healing isn’t linear. Losing my mother is something I’ll never ‘get over,’ but I’m learning to live with it.”

Even her elimination carried a kind of grace. Bullard told her she still needed time to heal, and she accepted the words.

“He said, ‘Your king is out there,’ and I believe that,” she said. “My king is out there, doing the work just like I am.”

For Elegele, King’s Court was less about competition and more about revelation.

“Bravo allowed me the platform to feel safe—even with cameras around,” she said. “I shared things I’d never said before, even family secrets. If that sparks another woman to speak up, then it was worth it. This opportunity showed me I don’t have to be afraid of who I am or what I’ve been through.”

Since filming, she has returned to life in Atlanta with her two daughters, one a senior in high school, the other a sophomore. She is also developing her Afro-Fusion brand, including African print fans, while continuing to pursue acting roles. But the lessons of King’s Court remain.

“I wouldn’t trade it,” she said. “It gave me healing, friendships, laughter, and proof that love is still possible. For me, it was exactly what I needed.”

