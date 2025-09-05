Ciara Files to Add Russell Wilson’s Last Name to Son Future’s Name

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s family is often celebrated for being close-knit and full of love, but their oldest child, 11-year-old Future Zahir, has recently been at the center of a headline-making conversation. The spark came from what seemed like an ordinary family moment: a photo shared by Wilson during the U.S. Open. In the caption, he referred to “Mrs. Ciara Wilson, Future Wilson, and Sienna Wilson.” That single word — Wilson — attached to Ciara’s firstborn sent social media into a frenzy.

Future Zahir was born in May 2014 to Ciara and rapper Future. From the start, his name was in the spotlight because of his famous parents. But when Ciara’s relationship with Future ended, Zahir’s identity soon became a reflection of his parents’ very different paths. When Ciara married Russell Wilson in 2016, Wilson didn’t just step into her life — he stepped into fatherhood. He has since been a constant presence in Zahir’s life, from school drop-offs to birthdays to coaching him in sports.

The big question fans had this month: did Ciara really change her son’s last name? According to TMZ, the answer is yes. Ciara, who has full custody, legally added “Wilson” to Zahir’s name years ago. His official name now includes both Wilburn, his biological father’s surname, and Wilson. While this was never a secret, it was Russell’s casual Instagram caption that suddenly made people take notice.

The reaction online was immediate and divided. Some speculated that Ciara was trying to erase her ex, while others saw Russell’s caption as a public claim over a child who isn’t biologically his. But sources close to the family emphasize that the decision wasn’t about shade or ego. It was about unity. For Ciara, adding “Wilson” was a way to ensure her firstborn felt fully included in the family she has built with Russell, alongside his younger siblings Sienna, Win, and Amora.

Importantly, this name change is not tied to a formal adoption. Russell has not legally adopted Zahir, but he has embraced him as his own in every way. For nearly a decade, he has been an active father figure, providing guidance, discipline, and love. Wilson once explained, “When you are raising children, you have to love every single child as if they are yours.”

For the Wilson household, that philosophy defines their family dynamic. To them, the legal paperwork is secondary to the life they live together. What matters most is that each child feels equally loved, equally seen, and equally part of the family. Adding “Wilson” to Zahir’s name wasn’t about sparking headlines — it was about ensuring he never feels separate from his siblings. In their home, there are no halves, no steps — only family.

Ciara Files to Add Russell Wilson’s Last Name to Son Future’s Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com