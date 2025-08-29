Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Kamala Harris After Biden Extension

Source: CAMILLE COHEN / Getty

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be without Secret Service protection after President Donald Trump revoked the extension she had been granted by his predecessor. A senior White House official confirmed Friday that Harris’ security detail will end on September 1, cutting short the protection that President Joe Biden had authorized in his final days in office. By law, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of coverage after leaving office, but Biden signed an executive memorandum in January extending Harris’ protection to 18 months. Trump’s decision overrides that extension and aligns with other recent moves his administration has taken to roll back privileges for figures tied to the Biden administration.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The change was first reported by CNN and passed down Thursday from the White House to the Department of Homeland Security and then to the Secret Service. Once Harris’ coverage ends, her protective detail will be reassigned to preparations for the United Nations General Assembly in New York before moving to other assignments. Similar steps have already been taken in recent months, as Trump has ended security for Biden’s adult children, Hunter and Ashley, as well as for former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He has also revoked protection for some of his own former officials, including Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The timing is notable for Harris, who is set to launch a 15-city book tour promoting her upcoming memoir 107 Days, which recounts her brief 2024 presidential run after Biden withdrew from the race. Her removal from protection comes less than a month before that tour begins, raising questions about her safety as she steps back into the national spotlight. Harris has already faced a steady stream of threats during her time in office, reflecting a broader rise in hostility directed at public officials.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Earlier this summer, Harris announced that she would not run for governor of California next year, though she left open the possibility of returning to a presidential campaign in 2028. For now, she has said she intends to focus on supporting Democrats across the country and listening to the concerns of everyday Americans. “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” Harris explained, while adding that she plans to share more about her future in the months ahead.

Related Article: Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees

Related Article: Kamala Harris Says The “System Is Broken” & Calls Out The “Capitulation” To Donald Trump

Federal law guarantees lifetime Secret Service protection for former presidents and their spouses, while former vice presidents are covered only for a short period. Biden’s decision to extend Harris’ detail was unusual but not unprecedented, as extensions have been granted in the past when threats were considered serious. Trump’s reversal of that extension underscores his willingness to undo decisions linked to Biden, and it leaves Harris preparing for a high-profile public tour without the shield of federal protection that had been in place since she left office.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Kamala Harris After Biden Extension was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com