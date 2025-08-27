Listen Live
Ivan Bates Urges Tougher Juvenile Crime Laws

Ivan Bates Pushes for Stronger Juvenile Crime Laws Amid Repeat Offender Concerns

Published on August 27, 2025

Baltimore’s overall crime numbers are improving, but City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates says juvenile repeat offenders remain a major challenge.

Bates is urging state lawmakers to pass stronger laws for juveniles who reoffend while under court supervision, including those wearing ankle monitors. He argued that courts, rather than the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), should handle violations, and he floated the idea of holding parents responsible when their children cut off monitors or abscond.

“If they cut off their ankle bracelet, if they abscond, then you need to allow DJS to know as soon as possible,” Bates said. “Or we could look to hold you accountable for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Some lawmakers have praised Bates’ push but remain cautious about legislative appetite for stricter measures.

“I applaud Ivan’s efforts,” said Sen. Bill Folden (R-District 4). “He’s got the right mindset, but it has to be a collaborative approach in partnership with the Department of Juvenile Services.”

Folden added that while he supports discussing changes, the legislature’s Democratic majority may be reluctant to back proposals that increase parental accountability. Still, he said he is hopeful acting DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino can help drive reform.

“It’s a runaway train right now,” Folden said. “Ivan Bates has the right mindset to try to curb it and facilitate reasonable measures for enforcement and prosecution.”

