Listen Live
Local

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

New details are emerging in the shooting death of Baltimore comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, who was killed last week in Southaven, Mississippi.

Police confirmed that 38-year-old Tranell Marquise Williams has been charged with Carroll’s murder after the 52-year-old comic was shot outside a home on Burton Lane. But the case has taken a twist — multiple sources told WREG that Williams has previously worked as security for comedian Katt Williams.

Related Stories

Carroll, who appeared on the Heaven on Earth Tour with Katt Williams earlier this year, had reportedly been staying in Southaven while touring. “He had moved down there with Katt while they was on tour,” said Carroll’s longtime friend, Kemp Earl Mitchell. “They was on tour together to stay with him while they was on tour.”

Loved ones say Carroll wasn’t just a rising comic but also a father and a veteran. In Baltimore, where he was well known, friends and family have been left devastated by his sudden loss. “People are asking why,” Mitchell said. “The last time anyone talked to him, his spirit was different. He was laughing, he was talking. Then the next day, he’s gone.”

Mitchell said he never sensed Carroll was surrounded by negativity in the days leading up to his death. “We talked a few days before his passing and there was no indication he was around anyone like that,” he said.

Court records show Williams is being held without bond and is expected to appear in court later this week. Meanwhile, Carroll’s loved ones — and fans — continue to press for answers about what really happened and why the tragedy unfolded so close to Katt Williams’ circle.

SEE ALSO

Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close