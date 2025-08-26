Free Therapy: Using Curiosity to Create Connection
How curious are you?
We don’t usually think of curiosity as a relationship skill. It’s what kids use when they ask a hundred questions about dinosaurs, or what we use when we Google “Why do dogs tilt their heads?” at 2 a.m. But curiosity is actually one of the most powerful tools we have for keeping love alive.
Here’s why: when you stop being curious, you stop connecting. And when you stop connecting… well, that’s when relationships start to unravel.
It doesn’t have to be that way. The next time you feel yourself shutting down with your partner — maybe during an argument or when you’re just tired of “the same old thing” — hit pause. Instead of focusing on the behavior, try to understand the person behind it. Ask yourself one simple question: Am I curious?
When you’re curious, something shifts. You’ll ask clarifying questions instead of firing off comebacks. You’ll seek understanding over judgment. You’ll lean in instead of pulling away. That little spark of curiosity creates the climate for honest, honoring conversations — the kind that repair, restore, and reconnect.
You can’t change another person. But by staying curious, you can change the tone of the conversation, the health of your connection, and maybe even the entire direction of your relationship.
So the next time things feel tense or distant, try a curious question: “Help me understand…” or “What’s that like for you?” It may just be the difference between a breakdown and a breakthrough.
In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.
Free Therapy: Using Curiosity to Create Connection was originally published on b1057.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer
-
Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media
-
Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation
-
How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans