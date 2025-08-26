Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion: Uncut Footage Of Huda’s Hump Heavy Heart Rate Challenge Is Finally Shown, Chelley & Olandria Question ‘Bully’ Allegations

The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion was just as chaotic as the rest of the season.

Source: Jocelyn Prescod

During Monday’s highly anticipated reunion, viewers finally got to see the extended footage of the Heart Rate challenge, which featured Huda Mustafa’s NSFW dancing on Chelley Bissainthe’s man, Ace Greene.

The never-before-seen clip showed Huda licking the front of Ace’s underwear and later twerking her bare butt in his face when they moved to the floor.

To make matters worse, her show continued long after Chelley had finished her makeout with Huda’s partner, Chris Seeley.

“I think that I took it a step too far for certain people,” Huda admitted during the reunion. “And I do apologize if I made anybody feel uncomfortable. Everything was consensual. There was no limitations, and we all made that very clear at the beginning of the challenge.”

Chelley wasn’t really buying Huda’s apology, emphasizing the fact that her actions were so upsetting because it felt like a betrayal of their friendship.

Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

“I definitely feel like I was justified,” Chelley said about her anger over the matter. “We’ve always mentioned this whole consensual thing, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re all open to everything.’ It comes to a thing of friendship and sisterhood. It was never because we didn’t consent to this.”

Chelley went on to question Huda’s motives for grinding on Ace.

“When you do certain challenges, it’s with intention, because you’re interested in a person,” she continued. “To my knowledge, you didn’t have any interest for Ace. So, to go as far as that—[with] me being your friend—I think my reasons were very justified.” “I don’t feel like I have to sit here and be like, ‘Hey, don’t lick the person I’m connected with’s d**k,'” Chelley concluded. “It’s just an invisible boundary, where I just don’t have to say that.”

Of course, Chelley isn’t the only islander who addressed their problems with Huda during the sit-down. Olandria Carthen, who left the villa still being close friends with Huda, called her out for not defending her fellow islanders against racist comments after the show.

“We were super close in the villa,” Olandria began. “Upon exiting the villa, once we got our phones back, I saw the amount of hate that I was getting from her stans, and I expressed the Huda, ‘Hey, I really feel like it’s important, especially if you consider yourself being very close to me—and you was close to Chelley at some point—to speak out to your fans and address the racism.'” Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

Olandria went on to say that once they arrived in Los Angeles, Huda told her she would make a post to her fans.

“I was like, ‘You know what? Thank you. That’s all I ask,'” Olandria explained. “Two or three days went by, and she hadn’t even decided to address her people. It pained me.”

Huda then went on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she alleged she’d been bullied on the show. Because of those claims, Olandria said she experienced even more online hate.

“They thought I was one of the bullies,” she said. “That s**t added more hate. I don’t think you understand that that s**t was f**king with me mentally. It was so bad.”‘

Huda responded by saying that she was slowly processing the experience after leaving the villa, explaining, “I was dealing with so much outside of that. I didn’t know what to say in that moment because I was dealing with so much I wanted to address.”

She also claimed, “I was getting hated on as well, racially.” Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock Olandria fired back, “I get that, but your face was not plastered on f**king George Floyd’s body.”

While Huda still wouldn’t address why she couldn’t address her fans directly for their actions, she did apologize for not speaking out to defend her costars.

“I’m really sorry about that,” she said. “I told people I don’t want anybody getting hate. I don’t want any bullying… I don’t want you guys getting hate in that way. I think that’s wrong. Racism is wrong.” https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8B92yGT

