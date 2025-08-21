Listen Live
Doug Williams honored for football and HBCU community impact

Doug Williams Honored with President's Lifetime Achievement Award

Doug Williams receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his volunteerism, football legacy, and lasting impact on HBCU communities.

Published on August 21, 2025

NFL: OCT 27 Bears at Commanders
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Doug Williams, a trailblazer in professional football and prominent advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has been awarded the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition, presented on Aug. 9 at Howard University, celebrates Williams’ more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service dedicated to uplifting communities across the nation.

Williams, a Grambling State University alumnus, made history as the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl XXII. Beyond his athletic achievements, he has committed his life to advocacy, mentorship, and opportunities for HBCU students and athletes.

As co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Williams, along with NFL legend James “Shack” Harris, created a permanent institution to honor the contributions of HBCU players, coaches, and supporters. Located inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the Hall has become a central hub for celebrating HBCU excellence.

Williams and Harris also launched the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in 2022, which showcases HBCU football talent to scouts and decision-makers from professional leagues. The event has already connected over 400 athletes with new opportunities in football.

Their impactful initiatives extend beyond sports, including the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, which offers career and scholarship opportunities for students.

Williams’ dedication to service and his transformational contributions to HBCUs and football continue to inspire, solidifying his legacy as a champion both on and off the field.

Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame

was originally published on woldcnews.com

