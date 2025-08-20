PlayStation 5 Prices In US Increase As Tariffs Begin To Hit
Sony announced Wednesday that it will be increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States by $50 beginning Thursday.
In a press release, the company said that the price increase comes from the “challenging economic environment.”
The new price increase are as follows:
- PlayStation 5: $549.99
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $499.99
- PlayStation 5 Pro: $749.99
Trump announced a new tariff plan in April. Japan, where Sony is based, was hit with a 15% tariff.
Though Sony did not say the price increase was due to tariffs, several companies have been warning consumers of higher prices due to the new tariff plan.
Sony said that accessories for PlayStation 5 will remain unchanged.
PlayStation 5 Prices In US Increase As Tariffs Begin To Hit was originally published on foxync.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer
-
Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation
-
How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
Remembering Sharon Chuter: The Beauty Boss Who Changed The Industry
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans