D.C.'s Bar & Restaurant Industry Suffer After Trump City Takeover
D.C.’s Bar & Restaurant Industry Suffer After Trump City Takeover
President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., has been met with criticism from local leaders. Now, some in the bar and restaurant industry are reporting that Trump’s new order is having an impact, with patrons electing to stay home instead.
Local outlet WUSA spoke with a popular bar in the U St. area, Crush Dance Bar, speaking with co-owner Mark Rutstein. Rustein said the presence of the militarized police force in front of his establishment moved his customers to not patronize his bar.
“They were checking people’s licenses, taillights and seat belts with immigration off to the side and homeland investigation off to the side,” said Rutstein. “These last few days have been the worst sales we’ve had since we opened,” Rutstein shared with the outfit.
WUSA also analyzed data from online reservation platform OpenTable and discovered that reservations in some of the city’s establishments are down by as much as 31 percent. On Monday, the popular Summer Restaurant Week kicked off, a time where visitors can enjoy two to three-course lunches and three-course meals at a discounted price across some of the city’s dining spots. Given the timing and the razor-thin margins bars and restaurants operate on, the timing of Trump’s order couldn’t be worse for some.
We also were out and about in D.C. this weekend, and the heavy presence of military jeeps, armed guardsmen, and checkpoint zones on random corners presented an air of dread. Trump ordered the mobilization of National Guard troops in response to what his administration presented as a city under siege, despite crime numbers lower than they’ve been for years.
—
Photo: Getty
D.C.’s Bar & Restaurant Industry Suffer After Trump City Takeover was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer
-
Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation
-
How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
Remembering Sharon Chuter: The Beauty Boss Who Changed The Industry
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans