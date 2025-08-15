The Stellar Awards Hit 40 with Gospel Royalty BeBe & CeCe Winans



What’s up Praise Family? You know how every year we get excited for the Stellar Awards? Well, this year is no different. It’s the 40th Anniversary, and they’re bringing out some serious royalty to host the show: the legendary sibling duo BeBe and CeCe Winans.

The show is happening on Saturday, August 16th right here in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and the hosts are also top contenders. CeCe Winans herself has eight nominations, putting her right behind this year’s top nominees Pastor Mike Jr. and Jason Nelson, who both have nine.

For decades, BeBe and CeCe have been trailblazers, blending gospel, R&B, and soul in a way nobody else could. They came out in the 80s with their self-titled debut and changed the game forever. They even crossed over to the mainstream, hitting the Billboard Hot 100 with their remake of “I’ll Take You There” back in ’92. They’ve got a mountain of awards to back it up, too: three Grammys, nine Dove Awards, and a whole bunch of Stellar Awards.

The stage for this 40th ceremony is going to be absolutely packed with talent including Adia, Donnie McClurkin, Dottie Peoples, Jekalyn Carr, Jason Nelson, Lisa Page Brooks, MAJOR., Melvin Crispell III, Pastor Mike Jr., Pastor Mike Todd & Transformation Worship, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Tramaine Hawkins, William Murphy, Jamal Roberts, Jonathan McReynolds, Nathan Davis Jr., Todd Dulaney, and Lisa Knowles-Smith with New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State University

If you can’t be there in person, you can catch the show on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 30th at 8 p.m. ET, and then again on BET on Sunday, August 31st at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s going to be a night to remember, celebrating 40 years of incredible music and ministry. I’m already hyped about it.

