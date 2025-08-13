Listen Live
Entertainment

BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards

BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Honorees
Source: Courtesy / BMI

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards is set to be a night of star power and celebration as two of music’s biggest forces receive top honors for their groundbreaking contributions to the genre. The awards plans to honor rappers, T-Pain and GloRilla this year. Read more about the festivities inside.

Grammy award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain will be presented with the prestigious BMI President’s Award, recognizing his unparalleled impact on contemporary music. Known for pioneering the use of auto-tune as an expressive tool, T-Pain’s catalog spans chart-topping hits, unforgettable collaborations, and songwriting contributions that have influenced a generation of artists.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, rap’s rising powerhouse GloRilla will receive the BMI Impact Award, honoring her rapid ascent and undeniable presence in the industry. The multi-platinum artist has carved a space for herself with unapologetic lyrics, anthemic delivery, and a cultural influence that resonates far beyond the charts.

This year’s ceremony will also celebrate the songwriters and publishers behind some of the most-performed tracks in the United States from BMI’s repertoire of over 22.4 million works. Hits such as “CARNIVAL,” “FTCU,” “Get It Sexyy,” “Never Lose Me,” “Not Like Us,” “Surround Sound,” and “Wanna Be” will be in the spotlight, with many of their creators in attendance. Expected guests include ATL Jacob, Baby Tate, BigXthaPlug, Dougie F, Earlonthebeat, Flo Milli, Soulja Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, Eric Bellinger, Lucky Daye, and Star Bandz, alongside the night’s honorees.

The private, invitation-only event will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Creative & Revenue Officer Mike Steinberg, and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

In addition to celebrating T-Pain and GloRilla, the ceremony will name BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, Publisher of the Year, and Top Producers. The evening promises to be a testament to the creativity, innovation, and enduring influence of the artists shaping the sound of R&B and hip-hop today.

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards will take place Thursday, August 28, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

With two trailblazers at the center of the celebration and a guest list stacked with hitmakers, the night will be a momentous occasion for the music industry.

SEE ALSO

BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close