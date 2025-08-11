Listen Live
MFT: Jane Handcock Remembers First Marriage Her Music Saved

R&B singer Jane Handcock shared a special "My First Time" story of how her gift of song helped save a failing marriage.

Published on August 11, 2025

For R&B singer Jane Handcock, music has always been a way to connect with people on a personal level. However, she never imagined one of her songs would save a failing marriage.

Then again, all the songs on her new album, It’s Me, Not You, feel relatable for any and all occasions — for example, “Stare At Me” featuring Anderson .Paak is definitely one for the lovers!

The moment happened six years ago, but it was prominent enough that it left a last impact on Jane’s overall artistry and responsibility when it comes to the message behind her music. For Jane Handcock, it was the first time she realized her art could mend not just hearts, but entire relationships. Fans both new and old may soon be experiencing “The Handcock Effect,” whether resonating with the vulnerability of a song like “Sorry,” feeling the love wholeheartedly from her BJ the Chicago Kid duet, “You,” or simply getting down to the serenading acoustic vibes of album closer and standout “Blowing Wind Around.” Her voice might just be the soundtrack to all of our lives!

Take a look below at R&B singer Jane Handcock here on “My First Time” as she gives us a story about saving a marriage through her gift of song:

MFT: Jane Handcock Remembers First Marriage Her Music Saved  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

