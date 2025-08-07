Source: Lacheev / Getty

Top Gen Z Slang Words (And What They Actually Mean)

Every generation has its own language—and Gen Z might be the most creative yet. With TikTok, memes, and online culture moving at lightning speed, it can be hard to keep up with the latest slang.

Whether you’re trying to decode a group chat or avoid sounding cringe, here are some of the top Gen Z slang words—and what they actually mean.



🔥 Rizz

Short for “charisma,” rizz refers to someone’s ability to flirt or charm others.

Example: “He’s got mad rizz—everyone at the party was into him.”

💀 I’m dead

Not literal, don’t worry. This just means something is hilariously funny.

Example: “That video? I’m dead 😂”

🫣 It’s giving [blank]

Used to describe a vibe or reference.

Example: “It’s giving main character energy.”

🚩 Red flag

A warning sign—usually about someone’s behavior or a potential dating issue.

Example: “He said his ex was crazy… that’s a red flag.”

😬 Delulu

Short for “delusional,” but used in a playful way—usually about unrealistic expectations.

Example: “I know he liked my post… I’m delulu, but I swear we’re soulmates.”

🎯 No cap

Means “no lie” or “I’m being serious.”

Example: “That movie was the best thing I’ve seen all year. No cap.”

📈 Glow-up

A noticeable positive transformation in looks or confidence.

Example: “She had a major glow-up after high school.”

🧢 Mid

Used to describe something as average or disappointing.

Example: “Everyone hyped up that show, but it was kinda mid.”

🎤 Slaps

If something “slaps,” it means it’s really good—usually music or food.

Example: “This song slaps so hard.”

🤑 Bet

Means “okay,” “cool,” or “I’m down.”

Example: “Wanna hit the mall?” “Bet.”

💁‍♀️ Main character energy

When someone acts like they’re the star of the show.

Example: “She walked in with iced coffee and confidence. Total main character energy.”

📉 NPC

Short for “non-playable character.” Used to describe someone acting bland, robotic, or basic.

Example: “He gave major NPC vibes at the party.”

🤝 Soft launch

Subtly showing off a new relationship (like posting their arm or dinner plate).

Example: “She posted two wine glasses. Soft launch confirmed.”

😤 Let him cook

Means “give someone a chance” or “trust the process.”

Example: “That idea sounds weird but might work—let him cook.”

😎 Pressed

Someone who’s salty or overly upset.

Example: “She’s pressed ‘cause I didn’t invite her.”

✨ Ate / Ate and left no crumbs

Means someone did a great job or looked amazing.

Example: “That performance? She ate.”

👀 Side eye

Judgment or suspicion—usually silent but clear.

Example: “He said pineapple belongs on pizza… side eye.”

🤠 Touch grass

A funny way of telling someone they need to get offline and rejoin reality.

Example: “You’re overthinking this. Go touch grass.”

😮‍💨 Hits different

When something feels unusually emotional or powerful.

Example: “That song at 2am? Hits different.”

🎉 Yeet

Originally meant to throw something with force, but now used as an exclamation or reaction.

Example: [Throws phone on bed] “Yeet!”





