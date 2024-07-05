Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face

Roc Nation recording artist, Maeta, sat down with Majic’s own, DJ Face, to discuss her latest EP “Endless Night”, as well as music and life. The conversation covers everything from how she got started, to what her creative process is like, on down to her favorite food, hobbies and even how she has battled stage fright and confidence issues. Check it out right here!
Also See: DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More
See More:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays At Veterans Plaza
-
Angela Simmons Catches Heat For Rocking A Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards
-
Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
-
Bill Cobbs, Beloved Black Actor, Has Died At Age 90
-
Download Our New Majic 102.3/92.7 Radio Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts
-
Usher Champions Diabetes Awareness on Capitol Hill
-
Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean