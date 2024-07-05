Listen Live
Celebrity

Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face

Published on July 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maeta x DJ Face

Source: BreAnna Holmes / Radio One Digital

Roc Nation recording artist, Maeta, sat down with Majic’s own, DJ Face, to discuss her latest EP “Endless Night”, as well as music and life. The conversation covers everything from how she got started, to what her creative process is like, on down to her favorite food, hobbies and even how she has battled stage fright and confidence issues. Check it out right here!

Also See: DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More

See More:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

Angela Simmons Catches Heat For Rocking A Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards

Majic DC App
101

Download Our New Majic 102.3/92.7 Radio Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

5 items
Entertainment

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

Wind Down Thursdays - Sponsor Graphic
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays At Veterans Plaza

Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts 8 items
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

34 items
Style & Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

8 items
Entertainment

Check Out The Most Viral Moments From The 2024 BET Awards [Gallery]

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close