R&B Singer Ciara Hops On Remix To Hulvey’s “Altar”

Published on June 24, 2024

ciara hulvey alter

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ciara using her vocals as a vessel for the Lord. The R&B singer graced Hulvey’s “Altar (Remix).”

The track dropped on June 21. In the song, Ciara puts her own spin on the message and thanks God for all the blessings in her life, recognizing Him as the source of her strength.

“On the days I’m feeling down, on the nights I’m stressed out, God I just come talk to You with a prayer,” she sings. “Even when I backslide, you will never leave my side.”

 

This pairing isn’t quite happenstance as Ciara used Hulvey’s song in her family’s Easter post on Instagram. The Christian rapper celebrated the collaboration on social media with a post of his own, saying this song will really connect with audiences and big part of that is thanks to Ciara’s contribution.

“The intention was to create a space for an artist to have a space to praise God on it and share their story on it and just express their heart to Him,” he said on Instagram. “And so, for me what was cool was seeing Ciara get in on a song and just sing her heart to the Lord however she wanted to with no boundaries. So, for me that’s why I think it’s going to connect because you’re able to see somebody who’s been such a prominent voice in the culture and such a great influence. I mean, literally sharing Christ and giving Him praise on a song and doing it in a dope way.”

While she calls “Altar” one of her favorite features yet, Ciara’s 1, 2 step into the gospel genre isn’t new. She has collaborated with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City Music in the past.

As for Hulvey, fans can expect a studio album from him in the near future as well as additional singles leading up to its release.

 

R&B Singer Ciara Hops On Remix To Hulvey’s “Altar”  was originally published on elev8.com

