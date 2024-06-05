Listen Live
Celebrity

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Martin Lawrence apparently gave fans a scare after a recent appearance alongside his Bad Boys co-star, Will Smith.

Published on June 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Mexico City Red Carpet

Martin Lawrence is back in theaters alongside his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith, but a recent appearance of the actors had fans worried about the state of the comedian’s health. Martin Lawrence spoke about the moment in a recent interview and assured those concerned fans that he’s in optimal health.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith were on the set for Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning as part of the press run for their newest film, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, which Smith and Lawrence both declared as the best of the four films to emerge from the franchise. Early on in the interview, host Ebro Darden mentioned the pair’s press stop in Mexico City and Los Angeles in where fans thought Lawrence didn’t look the best.

Martin Lawrence, taking the question about the fans’ concern for his health from Ebro, said, “I’m fine, I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Other topics covered was Smith’s return to the scene after the Oscars incident and, of course, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin. Both men gave one another praise for being Black sitcom stars on television during a time where that wasn’t always a thing.

There was also a fun segment where Peter Rosenberg asked about The Fresh Prince of Bel Air‘s theme song and how Quincy Jones conceded to Smith’s suggestion after some early struggles.

Check out the full chat with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith below.

Photo: Angel Delgado / Getty

SEE ALSO

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity Kids

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival

Crime

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

5 items
Shop

Step Into Summer With These 5 Must-Have Chunky Sandals

Relationships

Vivica A Fox Is Looking For ‘A Partner’ – Just In Case ‘You Have A Friend’

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close