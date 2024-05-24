Get To Know Bozoma Saint John: The Badass Marketing Exec Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for some more serious Black Girl Magic on Bravo, honey! The iconic Bozoma Saint John, aka Boz, is officially stepping into the spotlight, joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14!

That’s right, this gorgeous marketing queen is ready to trade boardrooms for brunches and bring her signature style and wit to the glamorous (and sometimes messy) world of reality TV. Boz will join veteran stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke as the main cast. According to Bravo, Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, and Sutton’s BFF, Jennifer Tilly, will get air time in friend roles.

As Bravo boldly continues to shakeup casts and redefine the franchise, producers are introducing exciting new storylines and influential leading ladies. Boz is the perfect voice to add to the West Coast mix, sparking anticipation for what’s to come.

Let’s get into why.

From Spike Lee to Apple to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Getting to know ‘Badass’ Bozoma Saint John.

Boz, as she’s affectionately known, isn’t your typical reality TV star. She’s a self-defined “hustler,” Black woman powerhouse, style slayer, and media maven in her own right.

After getting her start at Spike Lee’s advertising agency, she has climbed the ranks and reached marketing positions never held by people of color before. The 47-year-old boasts an impressive career, having held top marketing positions at brands many care about to the tune of PepsiCo, Apple Music, Uber, Endeavor, and Netflix.

But Boz’s impact goes way beyond the boardroom (and the United States). Born in Ghana and raised in the United States, Boz is known for being a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion, a passionate philanthropist, and a self-made success story. Her philanthropic work with organizations like Pencils of Promise and Girls Who Code reflects her commitment to positively impacting the globe.

Boz’s body is tea, her fashion is to die for, and her presence makes the girlies jealous.

The mother of one also isn’t afraid to be different. Her signature bold style and genuine personality are fresh air in the often-stale, non-diverse corporate world. Sis’ body is tea, her fashion is to die for, and her charismatic presence makes the girlies jealous.

Further, the HB Tech Titan believes in living life to the fullest, empowering women, and sharing her story. She has created an online course, “The Badass Workshop,” to help others embrace their inner baddie. She has also written a book, “The Urgent Life.”

Yes, Sis! Boz is that girl and an industry-heavy hitter. We can’t wait to see her larger-than-life personality, wicked wit, authentic realness, and maybe even a sprinkle of boardroom brilliance in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Get To Know Bozoma Saint John: The Badass Marketing Exec Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com