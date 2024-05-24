Listen Live
Kool Kyi Ordered To Pay Nike $1 Million In Lawsuit Settlement

When Nike serves you those court papers, just know you lost...

Published on May 24, 2024

Kool Kyi sneakers

Source: Southern District of New York / DOJ

We think it’s become pretty clear that when Nike sues you for copyright infringement, you’re going to lose as they’ve been shutting down any and everyone banking off of their classic silhouettes and now Kool Kyi has become the latest person to fall to the might swoosh brand and their team of high-powered attorneys.

Almost a year after Nike and Kool Kyi reached a settlement in their original copyright infringement lawsuit, as reported by Kari aka @sneakerphetish, a judge ordered Kool Kyi to cough up a cool million dollars in damages while shutting down their By Kyi sneaker line as it bares a striking resemblance to the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

While some may feel that the Kool Kyi sneakers were just knockoffs of the Air Jordan 1’s, the sneakers did gain popularity over the years and it got to the point that Nike did take notice and decided to put an end to their run ASAP.

Now that Kool Kyi has been ordered to cease production of their sneakers and pay Nike $1 million for their troubles, we wonder if they’ll just return with a new and original silhouette of their own or give up on the sneaker game altogether.

What do y’all think Kool Kyi should do? Sound off in the comments section below.

Kool Kyi Ordered To Pay Nike $1 Million In Lawsuit Settlement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

