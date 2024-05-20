Listen Live
Celebrity Kids

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

The Combs twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, wore matching Kellie Ford dresses to their prom over the weekend.

Published on May 20, 2024

the combs twins HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, the twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, showed up and showed out for their prom over the weekend in matching Kellie Ford ballroom gowns. 

On May 19, a photo carousel of the 17-year-old duo’s beautiful ensembles were posted to their joint Instagram account. The captivating images showcased them in elegant black corset gowns embellished with delicate white pearls. Their stunning prom attire boasted chiffon fabric, elegantly billowing out beneath the corset, creating a skirt-like effect that gracefully trailed behind them in the form of a long train.

The Combs’ Twins Prom Photos

For makeup, D’Lila and Jessie chose to maintain a natural look, enhancing their custom Kellie Ford prom dresses with subtle pearl face jewels encircling their eyes, mirroring the adornments on their dresses.

“Prom ‘24,” the pair captioned the beautiful photo series.  In the comments section, fans and celebrities showered the sibling duo with love and praises. Wowwww,”  their brother, Christian Combs, wrote.

Kimora Lee Simmons commented, “My babies! So proud of this moment and I’m so very proud of you always! You are too sweet and gorgeous! I love you!”

With prom season in full bloom, we expect to see more celebrity kids heading off to prom and graduation.

