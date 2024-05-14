Listen Live
Celebrity

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ralph Tresvant, the renowned R&B icon, has recently taken on a new role as the evening host on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis.

During a special edition of Love and R&B from Monday, Ralph Tresvant hosted a segment that had an indy-only vibe to it where he interviewed the talented October London.

Some topics that they discussed was:

  • Bridging the gap between old school and new school
  • His first single ‘Back To Your Place’
  • If he has had the time to get a show in at home
  • Achieving everything he puts his mind to

  • One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.

This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners.

Stay connected to 106.7 WTLC from 7PM-Midnight on Sunday-Thursday to catch more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape on Ralph Tresvants show, Love and R&B.

Full interview at the top!

SEE ALSO

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
13 items
Celebrity

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

10 items
Celebrity

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Florida Cop Who Killed Black Air Force Officer Responded To Wrong Apartment, Witness Says: Report

Good News

Kimora Lee Simmons Receives The Goodwill Ambassador Award At The Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

National

Live Nation Settles 9 Out Of 10 Lawsuits From Deadly Astroworld Festival

Celebrity Kids

Diddy’s Son King Combs Drops A Diss Track For 50 Cent

Food & Drink

Snoop Dogg & His “Gin & Juice” Liquor Company Sponsoring NCAA Bowl Game

Movies

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Exclusive: Kevin Durand & Peter Macon Talk Epic Sci-Fi Thriller, Their Brilliant Motion-Capture Performances & More

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close