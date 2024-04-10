The Morning Buzz: Rumi Carter Is Breaking Records, Another Lawsuit For Diddy + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7
What’s Buzzin’
Also See: Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe
Nicki Minaj made history with the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time! After 17 performances, her Pink Friday 2 tour brought in $34.9 million with under 20 shows.
Also See: Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Rumi broke her big sister Blue Ivy’s record as youngest female artist to chart on Hot 100! Rumi is featured on her mother’s song “Protector,” from the new “Cowboy Carter” album. Blue Ivy was featured on Beyoncé’s “Blue,” on B’s 2013 self-titled album when she was 1-years-old. Two days after her birth her father Jay-Z featured her on his 2012 track “Glory,” making his eldest the youngest person to appear on any Billboard chart. It charted on the Rap Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.
Also See: Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing
-
Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far
-
Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV
-
Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’