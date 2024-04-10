The Morning Buzz: Rumi Carter Is Breaking Records, Another Lawsuit For Diddy + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Another day….Another lawsuit for Diddy…. Sean Combs is being sued again but Phantom Labs, Inc. and tour manager named Matthew Lupton are included in this lawsuit. Raven Production Management Group, LLC filed the lawsuit in New York claiming Phantom Labs and Lupton “misrepresented their contractual relationship with Diddy and their financial arrangements” when they hired Raven to create and install a red translucent cube for a project related to Diddy.

Nicki Minaj made history with the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time! After 17 performances, her Pink Friday 2 tour brought in $34.9 million with under 20 shows.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Rumi broke her big sister Blue Ivy’s record as youngest female artist to chart on Hot 100! Rumi is featured on her mother’s song “Protector,” from the new “Cowboy Carter” album. Blue Ivy was featured on Beyoncé’s “Blue,” on B’s 2013 self-titled album when she was 1-years-old. Two days after her birth her father Jay-Z featured her on his 2012 track “Glory,” making his eldest the youngest person to appear on any Billboard chart. It charted on the Rap Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

