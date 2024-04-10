Listen Live
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: Rumi Carter Is Breaking Records, Another Lawsuit For Diddy + More

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Source: Shun Atkins / Ovid Media / Shun Atkins / Ovid Media

Another day….Another lawsuit for Diddy…. Sean Combs is being sued again but Phantom Labs, Inc. and tour manager named Matthew Lupton are included in this lawsuit. Raven Production Management Group, LLC filed the lawsuit in New York  claiming Phantom Labs and Lupton “misrepresented their contractual relationship with Diddy and their financial arrangements” when they hired Raven to create and install a red translucent cube for a project related to Diddy.

Also See: Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe

2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Nicki Minaj made history with the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time! After 17 performances, her Pink Friday 2 tour brought in $34.9 million with under 20 shows.

Also See: Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Rumi broke her big sister Blue Ivy’s record as youngest female artist to chart on Hot 100! Rumi is featured on her mother’s song “Protector,” from the new “Cowboy Carter” album.  Blue Ivy was featured on Beyoncé’s “Blue,” on B’s 2013 self-titled album when she was 1-years-old. Two days after her birth her father Jay-Z featured her on his 2012 track “Glory,” making his eldest the youngest person to appear on any Billboard chart. It charted on the Rap Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Also See: Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: Rumi Carter Is Breaking Records, Another Lawsuit For Diddy + More

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Local

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV

Crime

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Politics

Cornel West Names Dr. Melina Abdullah As VP Running Mate For First-Ever All-Black Presidential Ticket

Entertainment

Omarion, Ashanti, Ja Rule & More Headline ‘I Love RnB Festival’ This Fall

$102 A Day with Vic & Huggy
Home

Win $102 A Day With Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown!

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close